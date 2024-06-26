Man, slits wife’s throat over suspicion of infidelity

Jaipur: A man killed his wife by slitting her throat while she was asleep at their home in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur as he suspected that she was having an affair, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Sainik Colony of the city on Tuesday night.

Satendra Kumar slit his wife Rajni’s throat when she and their three children were asleep. He also stabbed the victim in the neck and other body parts multiple times. He suspected Rajni was having an affair with another man, said Station House Officer, Sevar, Anil Jasoria.

Kumar has been taken into custody. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SHO said.