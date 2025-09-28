Tragedy in Hafiz Baba Nagar: Man Stabs Younger Brother to Death Amid Long-Standing Family Clashes

Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded in Hafiz Baba Nagar when a man, identified as Sheikh Eesa, allegedly stabbed his younger brother, Sheikh Mukhtar, to death following a heated family dispute.

According to sources, Eesa had been living separately from his parents for several years and frequently quarreled with them over domestic issues. Tensions escalated further on the day of the incident, when Eesa was not invited to his sister’s son’s ceremony due to his strained relationship with the family.

Police said there had also been disputes over money, as Mukhtar had lent Eesa funds during his daughter’s wedding, which reportedly became another source of conflict.

On the day of the tragedy, Eesa arrived at his parents’ residence and began hurling abuses at them. When Mukhtar intervened to calm the situation, Eesa, in a fit of rage, first argued with his brother and then attacked him with a knife. Mukhtar succumbed to his injuries.

Kanchanbagh police reached the scene, collected evidence, and have launched a detailed investigation into the case, and further inquiries are underway.