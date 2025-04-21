“Tu Bahar Mil, Dekhte Hai Kaise Zinda Ghar Jaati Hai!” Man Threatens Lady Judge After Being Convicted by Her

New Delhi: A routine court proceeding in Delhi took a shocking turn earlier this month when a man convicted in a cheque bounce case, along with his lawyer, allegedly threatened and abused a woman judge following her verdict.

Accused Loses Temper After Conviction

The incident unfolded in the courtroom of Judicial Magistrate (NI Act) Shivangi Mangla on April 2, where the accused was found guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with cheque dishonour cases. After pronouncing the conviction, the judge directed the man to furnish bail bonds under Section 437A of the CrPC.

However, what followed was an unexpected outburst. According to the judge’s written order, the convict attempted to throw an object at her and urged his lawyer to “do whatever it takes” to reverse the ruling.

Shocking Threats and Abuse in Courtroom

In an aggressive verbal attack, the accused reportedly shouted, “Tu hai kya cheez, tu bahar mil, dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai!” (“Who even are you? Meet me outside and let’s see how you make it back home alive.”)

The judge further recorded that both the accused and his counsel, Advocate Atul Kumar, subjected her to threats and mental harassment, seemingly pressuring her to step down from her judicial post.

Judge Vows Legal Action

Undeterred by the intimidation, Judge Shivangi Mangla stated that she would initiate proceedings against the accused before the National Commission for Women. “The undersigned shall be taking appropriate measures against the accused… for such threatening and harassment,” her order noted.

Show-Cause Notice to Lawyer for Contempt

In a serious development, the judge also issued a show-cause notice to Advocate Atul Kumar, asking him to explain his conduct in writing and justify why he should not be referred to the Delhi High Court for criminal contempt proceedings.

“Court notice be issued to counsel for accused Atul Kumar to show cause in writing providing relevant explanation for the conduct shown by him today,” the court order stated.

The lawyer is required to submit his written response on the next hearing date, which is yet to be announced.

The incident has sparked conversations around judicial safety, especially for women judges, and is likely to have wider legal and disciplinary repercussions in the days ahead.