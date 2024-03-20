Mangalhat: Police Conduct Door-to-Door Search Operation, 14 Roadies Under Arrest

Hyderabad

The Mangalhat police station in Hyderabad conducted a door-to-door search operation within its jurisdiction last night.

In this operation, 150 police personnel formed ten groups to participate. The police confiscated 23 bikes with improper documentation, 15 gas cylinders being used unlawfully, and 24 liters of liquor.

Additionally, the police took 14 roadies into custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Uday Kumar Reddy, stated that this operation is being conducted in anticipation of parliamentary elections.

He mentioned that this campaign was launched to dispel public fears and ensure proper law and order. The aim was also to ensure the safety of the public and instill trust in them.”

