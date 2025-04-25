Mango Farmers in Telangana Face Devastating Losses as Weather Chaos Cuts Yields Drastically

Hyderabad: Mango farmers in Telangana are facing significant challenges this season due to a sharp decline in yields, caused primarily by adverse weather conditions. Mangoes, traditionally considered the king of fruits, have seen a reduced presence in the market despite the arrival of mid-summer, with farmers expressing deep concerns over their losses.

A Tough Season for Mango Cultivation

In Telangana, mangoes are grown over 3 lakh acres, with significant cultivation in areas such as undivided Nalgonda district, including Suryapet and Yadadri districts. Popular varieties like the Banginapalli, Daseri, Himayat, Kesari, and Mallika are grown for consumption, while others like Jalal, Neelam, and Tella Gulabi are cultivated for pickles.

However, this season, farmers have been grappling with a decrease in production. Chandrudu, a farmer from Kollapur in Mahbubnagar district, said the mango harvest has been disappointing. “This year has been tough. The mangoes, especially the Banginapalli variety, are known for being exported, but the yield this year is far below expectations. Normally, by March, mangoes start appearing in markets, but this year, even in April, the supply is low,” he explained.

Weather-Related Damage and Low Yields

Farmers attribute the drop in production to various weather-related factors. According to Chandrudu, the mangoes began to bloom in February instead of the usual January, due to unseasonal snowfall in March. This resulted in damage to the fruits from honeydew and powdery mildew. “Normally, we get around 5-6 tons per acre, but this year, the yield barely reached 2-3 tons per acre,” he said.

Further complicating the situation is the age of the orchards, many of which are around 20 years old, making them less resilient to extreme weather conditions. High temperatures and strong winds during the summer have also caused many fruits to fall prematurely, adding to the farmers’ woes.

Financial Strain on Farmers

The combination of low yields and high operational costs has put immense financial strain on mango farmers. Despite the drop in production, mango prices have seen an increase. Last year, mangoes were priced at Rs. 150 per kg, but this year, they are being sold at Rs. 100 per kg, depending on the size. However, farmers are still not seeing significant profits. “We’re only earning Rs. 30-40 per kg,” one farmer remarked, emphasizing that even though prices are higher, they are not receiving a fair return on their investment due to the lack of surplus.

Calls for Government Support

The farmers in Kollapur, which spans over 33,000 acres of mango cultivation, are now appealing to the government for support. The unseasonal rains have caused significant damage to crops, and farmers are seeking relief from the state to mitigate their losses. While the price increase has helped to some extent, the drop in yield has led to an overall lack of surplus mangoes in the market.

With the mango harvest failing to meet expectations, these farmers are facing a difficult summer ahead, hoping for government intervention to help them recover from the ongoing crisis.