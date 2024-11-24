North India

Manipur: Schools, colleges to reopen in Imphal Valley, Jiribam on Monday

The schools and colleges were shut in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam last week due to prohibitory orders issued in view of fresh violence in the state, he said.

Fouzia Farhana24 November 2024 - 18:25
Imphal: Schools and colleges in Manipur’s Imphal Valley and Jiribam district will reopen on Monday after remaining closed for a week, an official said.

An order issued by the Directorate of Education – Schools said, “Normal classes will resume for all schools of the state, government, government-aided, private and central schools from November 25.”

In a separate order, the Higher and Technical Education Department said, “It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions/government-aided colleges under Higher and Technical Educational Department, including state universities, shall resume classes from November 25.”

