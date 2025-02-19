Manish Malhotra Visits Rashtrapati Bhavan for State Banquet in Honour of Qatari Amir

Manish Malhotra Shares Heartfelt Experience from His Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mumbai: Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra recently had the honor of visiting the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, where he attended a State Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honor of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

Designer’s Emotional Anecdote About His Mother’s Love Language

On his Instagram, Manish shared a series of pictures from his visit to the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was seen dressed in an elegant black bandhgala. In the caption, he opened up about his mother’s reaction to his travel plans. He wrote, “Whenever I tell my mother that I am travelling, she always asks me when I will get back, but this morning she smiled when I told her I was going to Delhi for the State Banquet.”

He went on to express his deep emotions about the occasion, adding, “Overwhelmed by the magnitude and beauty of our Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was a privilege to meet in person Hon’ble @presidentofindia and Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, as well as His Highness Amir of the State of Qatar @tamim. A special, memorable evening… #gratitude.”

A Star-Studded Visit and Last Year’s Varanasi Show

Last year, Manish Malhotra was also seen at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi alongside Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon. The trio enjoyed their time together, with Kriti posting a picture of the group on her Instagram Stories.

The occasion was part of Manish’s fashion show, where Ranveer and Kriti stole the spotlight as showstoppers, proudly donning traditional Indian wear.

The two-day event was organized by the Indian Minorities Foundation and aimed to showcase Varanasi’s handicrafts and handlooms to a global audience, further solidifying Manish Malhotra’s reputation as a designer who celebrates Indian craftsmanship on a grand scale.