Manish Sisodia to hold padyatra, interact with Delhiites on Aug 14

New Delhi: Nearly 18 months after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will hold a ‘padyatra’ on August 14, during which he will also interact with the people of the national capital, said party General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak told reporters that after meeting senior AAP leaders on Sunday, Sisodia is now going to hold a meeting with the party MLAs in Delhi on Monday. He will later meet party Councillors on Tuesday.

The AAP has currently left the decision to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to decide whether Sisodia will again be a part of the Delhi government or what position he will be given.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail for the last several months in connection with the excise policy case.

Sisodia was also in jail in connection with the same case.

Before going to jail, Sisodia was Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and had held important portfolios including Finance and Education.

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Sisodia held an important meeting with senior party leaders at his residence on Sunday.

Regarding the Assembly elections to be held in Haryana, Pathak said, “There too we will contest the elections with full strength. About 40-50 public meetings have been held in Haryana so far.

There is a very good atmosphere there. Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Arvind Kejriwal, is continuously campaigning there.”

The AAP National General Secretary said: “It has become clear to the people of the country that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have only one agenda that is to stop the AAP and split it. Despite this, the party is strong and doing good work.”

“The AAP has come out even stronger, now we will meet the people of Delhi,” he added.