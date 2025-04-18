HMWSSB: Manjeera Pipeline Burst at Sadasivapet, Hyderabad to Face Water Disruption

Sangareddy: A major water pipeline carrying Manjeera water to Hyderabad from Singur reservoir burst on Friday afternoon at Peddapur village in Sadasivapet mandal, causing a significant disruption in supply and affecting traffic on NH-65.

Traffic Affected as Water Floods NH-65

The incident brought traffic to a standstill on one side of the busy National Highway-65, as water gushed onto the road from the damaged pipeline. Commuters and locals immediately alerted the authorities about the situation.

Officials Respond Swiftly

Following the alert, Mission Bhagiratha officials promptly responded and halted the water supply from Singur to control the flooding. According to officials, it may take a few hours to completely stop the leakage at Sadasivapet.

Drinking Water Supply Likely to Be Hit

Authorities from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) confirmed that the pipeline damage could impact drinking water supply to several parts of Hyderabad for the next few days. Repair works are expected to begin immediately to restore normalcy.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to store water and expect disruptions until the pipeline is repaired.