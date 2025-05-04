Manoj Tiwari announces Shiv Puran Katha in Delhi, says Rahul Gandhi ‘anti-Sanatan’

New Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has announced the organization of a grand Shiv Puran Katha event in Delhi’s Burari region from May 21 to May 27. The spiritual gathering will be held under the banner of ‘Manav Seva Shiksha Sansthan’, aiming to promote the values and teachings of Hinduism to every household.

Event Aims to Spread Message of Ramcharitmanas

Tiwari, while speaking to IANS, emphasized the scale and spiritual intent of the program.

“By ‘Manav Seva Shiksha Sansthan,’ a very large event is being organised in the Burari Lok Sabha constituency. A Shiv Puran Katha in Hastinapur will be organised, and we take a pledge to send Ramcharitmanas’ message to every home so that everyone knows about Lord Ram,” he said.

He further appealed for mass public participation and assured free distribution of religious texts:

“Everyone who attends the programme will be given a copy of the Ramcharitmanas. Even if one crore people come, we will distribute to all. We will ensure the sacred text reaches every home in Delhi.”

Tiwari Slams Rahul Gandhi as ‘Anti-Sanatan’

During the announcement, Manoj Tiwari also launched a sharp criticism against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being “anti-Sanatan” and disrespecting Hindu beliefs.

“Rahul Gandhi has some serious jealousy with the Hindu religion,” he alleged, claiming that Gandhi often opposes Sanatan Dharma due to a lack of genuine belief.

Tiwari stated that while the BJP is encouraging people to join and celebrate Sanatan values, opposition leaders are campaigning against such initiatives.

“Those who oppose Sanatan Dharma, oppose Lord Ram and oppose righteousness, such as Rahul Gandhi… we are committed to our path,” he said.

Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Religious Credibility

Tiwari also questioned the sincerity of Rahul Gandhi’s public religious gestures:

“Rahul Gandhi only shows off his religious beliefs, but his actions prove otherwise.”

He concluded by referencing the ongoing debate around caste-based census, suggesting it would further expose Gandhi’s background: