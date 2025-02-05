Mansoorul Hasan Hashmi Passes Away After Brief Illness

Hyderabad, 5th February 2025 — Mr. Mansoorul Hasan Hashmi, son of the late Syed Mohammad Rauf, passed away on Tuesday, 4th February, following a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to education and community. He was 90.

Mr. Hashmi began his career as a teacher at Madrasa-i-Aliya before joining Chanchalguda Junior College as an economics lecturer, where he served until his retirement. Post-retirement, he continued imparting knowledge at Islamia College, reflecting his lifelong commitment to academia. Colleagues and students remember him as a passionate educator who shaped countless lives over his decades of service.

His funeral prayers, Namaz e Janaza, will be held after the Zohr (midday) prayer today at Masjid E Salar Mulk in Darab Jung Colony, Madannapet. The burial will follow at Masjid-e-Ujale Shah in Sayeedabad.

Mr. Hashmi is survived by three sons, who request prayers during this period of mourning. Community members and former students are expected to gather in large numbers to pay their respects to the beloved teacher, whose contributions to education remain etched in Hyderabad’s academic circles.

May his soul rest in peace.