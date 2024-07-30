Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to clinch two medals at single Olympic Games edition

Chateauroux: Manu Bhaker on Tuesday etched her name into the annals of Indian sports history. She became the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at a single Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old shooter clinched a bronze medal in the 10m pistol mixed team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, defeating South Korea 16-10 at the Paris Olympics.

This achievement follows her earlier success, where she secured a bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, marking a significant milestone for Indian shooting.

Bhaker’s double podium finish not only opens India’s medal tally at the 2024 Paris Olympics but also places her in an elite group of Indian athletes. She joins P.V. Sindhu as the only Indian women to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu, the celebrated badminton star, first made history at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze medal after defeating China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15.

This added to her silver medal from the Rio Olympics, where she had a memorable run to the final, only to be bested by Spain’s Carolina Marin.

In the mixed team event, Bhaker and Singh displayed exceptional composure and skill.

The Indian duo faced off against a strong South Korean team in the bronze medal match, showcasing their precision and teamwork. Bhaker, known for her steady hand and focus, was instrumental in maintaining India’s lead throughout the match.

Their victory, secured with a decisive 16-10 scoreline, underscored Bhaker’s prowess and resilience under pressure.

After narrowly missing out on medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Bhaker’s performance in Paris has been a testament to her resolve and improvement.