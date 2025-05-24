Manushi Chhillar Flaunts Fitness Goals & New Film Roles in Action-Packed 2025

Mumbai: Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is redefining glam and grit. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared glimpses of her intense workout routine, showcasing both her core strength and muscle-building progress. Alongside a mirror selfie on a yoga mat and a picture in a flawless plank, Manushi captioned:

“Pretty little baby likes to build muscle… How long can you plank?”

Her post reflects not only her dedication to fitness but also her readiness for a demanding year ahead in Bollywood.

Two Power-Packed Films on the Horizon

Manushi is set to appear in two major releases this year:

“Maalik” – A gritty gangster drama starring Rajkummar Rao . Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film hits theatres on June 20, 2025 . Manushi will be seen in a tough new avatar , unlike any of her past roles.

– A gritty gangster drama starring . Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film hits theatres on . Manushi will be seen in a , unlike any of her past roles. “Tehran” – A geopolitical thriller based on real events, where she stars opposite John Abraham. The film, backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, features Manushi in a bold, cropped-hair look and includes intense action sequences. It’s expected to release later in 2025.

33-Hour Birthday Bash Across Time Zones

Adding to her eventful month, Manushi recently celebrated a record-breaking birthday that lasted 33 hours and 30 minutes, thanks to international travel.

“Who cares about jet lag when you have a gazillion cakes to cut (including the best baklava) and lots to celebrate,” she shared.

From non-stop cake-cutting sessions to heartfelt surprises from her close friends, Manushi’s birthday was filled with sweet indulgences and global cheer. She also thanked celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s team for “the best food.”