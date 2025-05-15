MANUU Cancels MoU with Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has announced the immediate cancellation of its academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute, citing Turkey’s continued support for Pakistan’s terrorist activities.

Decision in Protest Against Turkey’s Stance

The university stated that the move is a protest against Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan, particularly in the backdrop of escalating Indo-Pak tensions and alleged support for terrorism. The decision marks a strong stance from MANUU, aligning itself with national sentiment and policy concerns.

Background of the MoU

The MoU between MANUU and Yunus Emre Institute was signed on January 2, 2024, for a duration of five years. The collaboration facilitated the introduction of a diploma course in the Turkish language at MANUU’s School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology.

Turkish Professor Returned

Under the MoU, the institute had provided the services of a visiting professor from Turkey, who has reportedly already returned to his home country. With the cancellation of the MoU, any academic collaboration or activity related to the Turkish institution stands discontinued.

Operation Sindoor Context

While not officially confirmed by authorities, the cancellation comes in the larger context of “Operation Sindoor” — a campaign widely understood to be a diplomatic and internal security response to countries allegedly supporting terrorism against India.