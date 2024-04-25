MANUU Hyderabad Offers Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) Admissions

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is extending admissions for its B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed., and B.Com. B.Ed. (Secondary) four-year Integrated Teacher Education programmes (ITEP) in accordance with the New Education Policy 2020.

Prospective candidates can apply online through the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) portal at https://ncet.samarth.ac.in until April 30, 2024. The prospectus is available for reference on the University website www.manuu.edu.in.

Prof. M. Vanaja, Director of the Directorate of Admissions, disclosed that there are 50 seats available for each program—B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed., and B.Com. B.Ed. Selections will be based on NCET scores administered by the National Testing Agency.

The 4-year integrated B.Ed. will offer a dual-major bachelor’s degree in Education alongside a specialized subject such as language, history, music, mathematics, computer science, chemistry, economics, art, or physical education.

In addition to modern pedagogy, teacher education at MANUU will encompass sociology, history, science, psychology, early childhood care, foundational literacy and numeracy, and knowledge of India’s values, ethos, arts, and traditions.

ITEP is structured as a Dual Major Programme, with one major focusing on Education with School Specific Stage specialization, and the second major tailored to the candidate’s chosen discipline.

MANUU’s Department of Education and Training, Hyderabad campus, is among the institutions authorized by the NCTE to offer the ITEP programme (secondary) in Humanities, Commerce, and Sciences.

Eligibility criteria include Urdu as a subject or language in 10th/12th/Graduation, or equivalent Madrasa courses with Urdu as the medium of instruction, approved by MANUU. Candidates must have obtained a minimum of fifty percent marks in Senior Secondary or plus two examination or its equivalent from a recognized board, with at least two discipline-specific subjects studied.

Admissions to ITEP will be based on the NCET score, and candidates must indicate their desired subjects/disciplines (B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed./B.Com. B.Ed.) during application. Urdu is compulsory as Language 1, and candidates must select three domain-specific subjects from the prescribed combinations.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the NTA information bulletin and MANUU ITEP Prospectus before submitting their online application forms. For further details, contact 6207728673 or 6302738370.