MANUU Launches ‘Madrasa Connect Program’ to Mainstream Urdu Students

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on hAS launched the “Madrasa Connect Program” in collaboration with the Shaheen Group of Institutions to help Urdu-medium students improve their English communication skills and integrate into mainstream education.

Speaking at the launch, MANUU Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Ainul Hasan said the initiative reflects the University’s vision of “reaching the unreached.”

He noted that a new multimedia centre has been set up to expand education through online platforms and urged madrasas across the country to join the program.

The VC highlighted that the program will open pathways to international education and pointed out the global presence of MANUU alumni.

Dr Abdul Qadeer, Director of the Shaheen Group of Institutions and the chief guest, praised the initiative, describing it as a step toward empowering Urdu-medium students. He also suggested introducing residential training programs for English teachers in collaboration with MANUU.

MANUU Registrar Prof Ishtiaque Ahmed lauded the Shaheen Group’s role in developing a modern educational ecosystem for marginalized communities.

Explaining the program details, Prof Mohd Razaullah Khan, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), said the course will be delivered in three levels spread across six months—one month for Level 1, two months for Level 2, and three months for Level 3.

Initially, 100 madrasas will be covered in partnership with the Shaheen Group, with plans to scale up to thousands across the country through MANUU’s Regional Centres.

Prof Gulfishaan Habeeb, Dean, School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, stressed the importance of English communication skills for higher education and career opportunities. On the occasion, student workbooks titled “English for Beginners”, prepared by Prof Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui and Ms. Ismath Fatima, were formally launched.

The event, hosted by Dr Shaikh Wasim, was held at the CPDUMT Auditorium and attended by faculty, students, and madrasa representatives, a MANNU statement said on Thursday.