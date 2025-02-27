MANUU Students Protest Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Remarks on Urdu

Hyderabad: Students at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) staged a massive protest on Tuesday night, condemning Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent remarks on Urdu in the State Assembly.

The students denounced his statements as anti-Urdu and reflective of deep-seated prejudices against the language and the Muslim community.

Students Condemn Anti-Urdu Remarks

Speaking at the protest, Talha Mannan, a research scholar at MANUU, emphasized that the UP CM’s comments should not be viewed in isolation.

“This is a manifestation of deep-rooted anti-Muslim hatred,” he stated.

Mannan highlighted that Urdu is an integral part of India’s linguistic and cultural heritage, but it holds special significance for Indian Muslims, as their vast religious and intellectual literature is written in Urdu. He further stressed that attacking Urdu is akin to targeting an entire cultural, intellectual, and political legacy.

Urdu’s Historic Role in India’s Freedom Movement

Outgoing MANUU Students’ Union President, Mateen Ashraf, elaborated on Urdu’s historic contributions to India’s national identity:

“Urdu is the language of Mahatma Gandhi, Premchand, Chakbast, and many other luminaries. It played a crucial role in India’s freedom movement.”

He criticized Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, stating they undermine Urdu’s legacy and expose a deeper bias against an indigenous language that has been a part of India’s literary and political fabric for centuries.

MANUU Students Demand University Action

The protesting students urged MANUU faculty and staff to take a firm stand against such divisive rhetoric. Given that MANUU is the only central university dedicated to Urdu, they believe it has a responsibility to uphold the dignity and heritage of the language. They called on intellectuals, historians, and linguists to defend Urdu from political attacks and reaffirm its status as a national treasure.

Urdu in India: A Language of Unity and Literature

Despite political narratives, Urdu remains a symbol of unity in India. The language is spoken by millions across various religious backgrounds and has produced rich literary works in poetry, fiction, journalism, and cinema. From the freedom struggle to modern literature, Urdu has played a pivotal role in shaping Indian thought and discourse.

Experts and scholars continue to emphasize that linguistic diversity is India’s strength and that targeting any language on political or religious grounds undermines the secular ethos of the country.