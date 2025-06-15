CPI (Maoist) Calls for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bandh on June 20 over Chhattisgarh Encounters

Kothagudem: The Communist Party of India (Maoist) Telangana State Committee has called for a bandh in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on June 20 to protest the alleged killings of senior Maoist leaders and cadres in Chhattisgarh. The statement, issued by the party’s official spokesperson Jagan, condemned the recent encounters in Bijapur district that led to the deaths of several top Maoists.

Maoist Leaders Gautham and Bhaskar Among the Dead

According to the release, TLNS Chalam alias Gautham, a Central Committee member, was killed during an encounter on June 4 when he became separated from his group during a night retreat in the forests of Bijapur. Another senior leader, Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, was killed on June 6 in an exchange of fire with security forces.

Also Read: Telangana Local Body Polls Likely by Month-End: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Claims of Torture and Extrajudicial Killings

The party also accused security forces of killing National Park area committee member Raini, who was reportedly ill and captured on June 6 or 7. He was allegedly tortured and killed in Irupagutta village. Other Maoist members—Santhosh (Bhaskar’s guard), Rajani, Lalsu, and local resident Kudiam Mahesh—were also claimed to have been killed under suspicious circumstances, raising concerns of extrajudicial actions.

Allegations Against ‘Operation Kagar’

Spokesperson Jagan criticized the BJP-led central government’s anti-Naxal drive ‘Operation Kagar,’ claiming that it was responsible for the deaths of over 550 Maoists since January 2024. He alleged that massive area domination operations were carried out from June 3 to 9 in the National Park region by thousands of security personnel.

Bandh Call as a Form of Resistance

The bandh on June 20 has been announced as a protest against what the Maoist party describes as “fake encounters” and suppression of dissent. The CPI (Maoist) urged people to support the bandh and raise their voices against the alleged human rights violations by security forces.

Security Alert in Border Areas

Following the bandh call, intelligence and police departments in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert, especially in border districts, to prevent any violent incidents or disruptions.