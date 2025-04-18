Multiple Maoists Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter, Firefight Continues in Narayanpur Forest

Chhattisgarh: In a significant development, security forces engaged in a fierce encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur district under the ongoing Operation Kagar. According to police sources, several Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire that broke out in the Kasod-Kumuradi forest area, under Kohkameta police station limits.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site, indicating the presence of a major Maoist camp. The operation is still active, with intermittent firing continuing between the Maoists and security personnel.

Maoist Movement in Turmoil

The Maoist insurgency, which has spanned over five decades, appears to be facing significant setbacks. In recent months, security forces have intensified combing operations, resulting in multiple successful encounters.

Top Maoist leaders are reported to have been neutralized in earlier operations, and increasing pressure has led to a spike in surrenders, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Despite a recent statement from the Maoist Central Committee expressing readiness for peace talks, there has been no official response yet from either the central or Chhattisgarh governments.

Forces Tighten Grip on Maoist-Dominated Zones

The momentum of Operation Kagar has instilled fear and uncertainty among Maoist cadres. Security agencies are conducting round-the-clock searches in Maoist strongholds, aiming to dismantle remaining networks and reduce the threat to civilians.

As the situation evolves, authorities remain on high alert, and additional reinforcements are expected to support ongoing operations in the region.