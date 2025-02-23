9 Maoists Surrender Before Police in Telangana’s Mulugu District

Hyderabad: In a significant development, nine members of the banned CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the police in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Sunday, officials confirmed.

Maoists Respond to Government Welfare Initiatives

According to an official release, the surrendered cadre, including women, decided to abandon their armed struggle after learning about various welfare initiatives undertaken by the Telangana Police and CRPF for tribal communities. Additionally, they were influenced by the rehabilitation support provided under the “Operation Cheyutha” programme.

Choosing Peace Over Conflict

The Maoist members reportedly expressed their desire to reintegrate into society and lead a peaceful life with their families. Their voluntary surrender marks another success for the authorities in countering left-wing extremism through developmental outreach and rehabilitation programs.

Police officials have assured that the surrendered Maoists will receive all necessary support for their reintegration, including livelihood opportunities and security.

