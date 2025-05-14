Marathi or Nothing: Mumbai Couple Refuses to Pay Delivery Agent, Netizens Furious

A shocking incident in Mumbai’s Bhandup area has sparked a heated debate over language discrimination, after a pizza delivery boy was allegedly denied payment for not speaking Marathi. The confrontation, caught on video, has now gone viral, drawing widespread condemnation.

What Happened in Bhandup?

The incident occurred at Sai Radhe building in Bhandup when Rohit Lavare, a delivery executive working with a well-known pizza chain, arrived to deliver a food order. However, the situation escalated after the customer couple insisted Rohit speak in Marathi, refusing to pay him otherwise.

Viral Video Shows Heated Exchange

In the now-viral video, Rohit is heard asking, “Zabardasti hai Marathi bolne ka? Par kyun?” to which the woman responded, “Hai yahan pe aise hi hai.” Rohit replied firmly, “Kaun bola aise hi hai?” Despite delivering the food, the couple continued to pressure him over the language issue and later claimed the food was spoiled — an apparent excuse to avoid payment.

The woman was also seen saying, “You’re not allowed to film me, but I can record you,” prompting Rohit to call out the hypocrisy in her behavior.

Internet Rallies Behind Delivery Boy

A Domino’s delivery boy Rohit Levre was denied payment by a couple in Mumbai because he couldn’t speak Marathi.



Pick on someone powerless, create an issue out of nothing, and harass them just to feel important, the trademark behaviour of petty, bigoted, arrogant, and ego-driven… pic.twitter.com/ZKcXHVmDcy — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 13, 2025

The video, shared by the X (formerly Twitter) handle @theskindoctor13, received over 1 million views within 24 hours. The post criticized the couple for showing “petty, bigoted, and arrogant” behavior and questioned if such citizens were worth the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

Public Reactions Pour In

The incident has reignited discussions about language bias and mistreatment of service workers:

“I’m from Maharashtra and proud of our language, but this behavior is wrong,” said one user.

“Nationalism today means even a delivery boy must pass a Marathi test. Shameful,” wrote another.

“Send this couple to the border. Let them learn the real meaning of being Indian,” commented a third.

A Larger Debate on Language and Respect

This incident is part of a broader conversation around linguistic diversity and regional chauvinism in India. While promoting regional languages is important, enforcing them through coercion and at the expense of others’ livelihoods raises concerns about basic civility and human dignity.