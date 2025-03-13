Mark Wood Out for Four Months After Knee Surgery, Set to Miss India Tests

England Pacer Mark Wood Sidelined Due to Knee Injury

New Delhi: England’s pace spearhead Mark Wood has been ruled out of all forms of cricket for four months following knee surgery. The 35-year-old pacer suffered ligament damage in his left knee during the 2025 Champions Trophy and has now undergone a surgical procedure to address the issue.

Mark Wood to Miss England vs India Test Series

Wood’s injury comes as a major setback for England as they prepare for their five-match Test series against India, scheduled from June 20 to August 4. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that scans revealed significant ligament damage, necessitating immediate surgery.

The injury occurred in the fourth over of England’s match against Afghanistan, where Wood was seen limping despite bowling a further four overs. His discomfort was evident throughout his second spell, leading to further medical evaluations.

ECB Confirms Wood’s Surgery and Recovery Timeline

According to the ECB, Wood has been managing knee issues for over a year, but the pain intensified during the Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan. Notably, he had previously undergone knee surgery for a similar issue in 2019.

“I’m gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year. But I’ve got every confidence that I’ll be back firing on all cylinders now that I’ve been able to sort my knee out,” Wood stated in an ECB release.

He also expressed gratitude to his medical team, coaches, and fans, emphasizing his eagerness to return to action in what promises to be a crucial year for England cricket.

England’s Bowling Options Without Mark Wood

With Wood ruled out, England will need to rely on alternative fast-bowling options for the crucial India series. His absence leaves a gap in the squad, as his extreme pace and ability to trouble top-order batsmen have been instrumental in past encounters.

Possible Return for Ashes 2025

The ECB has outlined a recovery plan for Wood, with a targeted return to full fitness by the end of July 2025. This timeline suggests he will miss the entire India Test series, with a potential comeback in time for England’s highly anticipated Ashes series against Australia later in the year.

As England looks ahead, selectors will have to reassess their pace attack, with an eye on replacing Wood’s fiery bowling style.