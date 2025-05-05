Stock Market Opens Higher: Nifty, Sensex Rise; Adani Ports, Titan Lead Rally
Indian stock markets opened strong on May 5 with Sensex up 280 points and Nifty gaining 90 points, led by Adani Ports, Titan, and Tata Motors. Midcap and smallcap indices also showed positive momentum.
Mumbai: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Monday, supported by strong performance from key stocks like Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Titan, and Tata Motors.
Table of Contents
Market Overview
At around 9:22 am, the Sensex rose 280 points (0.35%) to 80,782, while the Nifty gained 90 points (0.37%) to reach 24,436.
Buying interest was observed in midcap and smallcap stocks as well:
- Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 321 points (0.6%) to 54,026
- Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up by 4 points at 16,446
Key Technical Levels
According to Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking:
- Support levels for Nifty are seen at 24,300, followed by 24,200 and 24,000
- Resistance levels are at 24,500, followed by 24,600 and 24,800
Sectoral Trends
- Top gaining sectors: Auto, IT, Pharma, FMCG, Infra
- Lagging sectors: PSU Banks, Media, Realty
Major Gainers and Losers
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included:
- Adani Ports
- Asian Paints
- Titan
- Bajaj Finserv
- M&M
- Power Grid
- HCL Tech
- Tata Motors
- TCS
- Infosys
- HDFC Bank
- ITC
Major losers included:
- Kotak Mahindra Bank
- SBI
- L&T
- IndusInd Bank
Global Market Snapshot
Most Asian markets such as Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul were closed due to public holidays. Australian markets were trading in the red.
In contrast, the US market closed with gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq index rising by 1.51%.
Investor Sentiment and FII Activity
Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, noted that markets are being influenced by geopolitical tensions and legal uncertainties, urging traders to maintain moderate positions during this recovery phase.
On May 2:
- Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers for the 12th consecutive session, purchasing equities worth ₹2,769 crore.
- Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth ₹3,290 crore.
FIIs, who were previously net sellers, have shifted strategy by covering short positions in index derivatives and investing heavily in cash markets, encouraged by sector rotation opportunities and a strengthening rupee that boosts dollar-adjusted returns.