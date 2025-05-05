Stock Market Opens Higher: Nifty, Sensex Rise; Adani Ports, Titan Lead Rally

Mumbai: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Monday, supported by strong performance from key stocks like Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Titan, and Tata Motors.

Market Overview

At around 9:22 am, the Sensex rose 280 points (0.35%) to 80,782, while the Nifty gained 90 points (0.37%) to reach 24,436.

Buying interest was observed in midcap and smallcap stocks as well:

Nifty Midcap 100 index surged 321 points (0.6%) to 54,026

surged 321 points (0.6%) to 54,026 Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up by 4 points at 16,446

Key Technical Levels

According to Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking:

Support levels for Nifty are seen at 24,300, followed by 24,200 and 24,000

for Nifty are seen at 24,300, followed by 24,200 and 24,000 Resistance levels are at 24,500, followed by 24,600 and 24,800

Sectoral Trends

Top gaining sectors : Auto, IT, Pharma, FMCG, Infra

: Auto, IT, Pharma, FMCG, Infra Lagging sectors: PSU Banks, Media, Realty

Major Gainers and Losers

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included:

Adani Ports

Asian Paints

Titan

Bajaj Finserv

M&M

Power Grid

HCL Tech

Tata Motors

TCS

Infosys

HDFC Bank

ITC

Major losers included:

Kotak Mahindra Bank

SBI

L&T

IndusInd Bank

Also Read: Indian Startups Shine with $102.93 Million Funding: Top Sectors Leading the Way

Global Market Snapshot

Most Asian markets such as Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Seoul were closed due to public holidays. Australian markets were trading in the red.

In contrast, the US market closed with gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq index rising by 1.51%.

Investor Sentiment and FII Activity

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, noted that markets are being influenced by geopolitical tensions and legal uncertainties, urging traders to maintain moderate positions during this recovery phase.

On May 2:

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers for the 12th consecutive session , purchasing equities worth ₹2,769 crore.

were , purchasing equities worth ₹2,769 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth ₹3,290 crore.

FIIs, who were previously net sellers, have shifted strategy by covering short positions in index derivatives and investing heavily in cash markets, encouraged by sector rotation opportunities and a strengthening rupee that boosts dollar-adjusted returns.