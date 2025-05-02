Markets in Green: Banking & Auto Stocks Power Sensex, Nifty Gains

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a positive note on Friday, buoyed by strong global cues and sustained institutional buying. Both Sensex and Nifty were trading in the green, with key sectors showing upward momentum.

Sensex and Nifty Trade Firm in Early Session

As of 9:22 am, the BSE Sensex was up 350 points or 0.44% at 80,592, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 71 points or 0.29% to 24,407. The early gains were largely led by strength in banking, auto, and metal stocks.

Midcap and Smallcap Indices Remain Muted

While largecap stocks showed strong performance, the broader markets remained subdued. The Nifty Midcap 100 was up 40 points or 0.08% at 54,185, whereas the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 12 points to 16,436.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Glows Amid Flowers in Intimate Birthday Celebration – See the Pic!

Sectoral Performance: Banks, Auto, Metal Stocks Shine

Among the sectoral indices, auto, PSU banks, private banks, financial services, realty, and metal were top gainers. In contrast, pharma, FMCG, and media stocks underperformed.

Technical Outlook: Bullish Bias with Potential Upside

According to Mandar Bhojane of Choice Broking, Nifty 50 is showing signs of a bullish flag and pole pattern on hourly charts, hinting at a potential breakout.

“If Nifty sustains above 24,400, it can head towards 24,500 and 24,700. Key support zones lie at 24,200, 24,100, and 24,000 — ideal levels for dip-buying,” Bhojane said.

Top Gainers and Losers in Sensex Pack

Top Gainers:

Adani Ports

Maruti Suzuki

IndusInd Bank

Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

M&M

Tata Motors

TCS

Infosys

HDFC Bank

NTPC

SBI

Top Losers:

Nestle India

Titan

Bajaj Finserv

HUL

Power Grid

Bajaj Finance

Global Markets Provide Strong Support

Asian markets including Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Jakarta, and Bangkok were trading in the green. Meanwhile, in the U.S., the Nasdaq surged over 1.5% in the previous session, driven by gains in tech stocks.

Institutional Flow Supports Market Sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their buying streak for the 11th straight session, adding a net Rs 50 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were more aggressive, investing Rs 1,792 crore, providing further stability to Indian equities.

Crude Prices Rise; Brent Hits $62.62 per Barrel

On the commodities front, Brent crude was trading at $62.62 per barrel, up by around 1%, which could have mixed implications for inflation and corporate margins.

Nifty Trend Remains Bullish, Say Analysts

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, noted: