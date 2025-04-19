Markram, Badoni and Samad Shine as LSG Post 180/5 Against RR in Jaipur
Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni delivered solid performances with the bat to guide Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a competitive total of 180/5 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 clash held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.
Markram, the South African opener, led the innings with a fluent 66 off 45 balls, hitting five boundaries and three sixes. He was ably supported by Ayush Badoni, who scored a steady 50 off 34 deliveries. The duo stitched together a crucial 76-run stand for the fourth wicket, stabilizing the innings after LSG lost Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran early in the powerplay.
Towards the end, Abdul Samad provided a fiery finish, smashing 30 not out off just 10 balls, including four sixes, propelling LSG to a fighting total.
For Rajasthan Royals, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga stood out with the ball, claiming 2 for 31, including the key wickets of Markram and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.
With regular skipper Sanju Samson out due to a side strain, Riyan Parag is leading the Rajasthan Royals in this encounter.
Brief Scores:
Lucknow Super Giants – 180/5 in 20 overs
(Aiden Markram 66, Ayush Badoni 50, Abdul Samad 30*; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/31)
RR will now chase 181 to secure a win in this high-stakes IPL clash.