Markram tipped to command top price at SA20 auction, says Morris

New Delhi: Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has tipped Aiden Markram to be the most sought-after player at the upcoming SA20 season four auctions, to be held on September 9.

Under Markram’s captaincy, Sunrisers Eastern Cape won two successive SA20 titles in 2023 and 2024, and before becoming runners-up in the 2025 season. But Markram chose to go back in the auction, though Sunrisers can still use the Right to Match (RTM) card.

The RTM card allows a franchise to match a winning bid on a player who was on their season three roster, thereby retaining their services. Each team will have a limited number of RTM cards to use, with the number dependent on their pre-auction retentions.

“My prediction is that Aiden Markram will be the most sought-after player this auction. There are always surprises, but he’s definitely the hot property. Alongside him, Dewald Brevis and Matthew Breetzke could also spark bidding wars – if a team misses out on Markram, they’ll likely go after Brevis, and if not Brevis, then Breetzke. Jordan Hermann is another exciting young batter who could fetch big interest,” said Morris on SuperSport.

He also highlighted Brevis as a key target, especially for a side like Pretoria Capitals, who are coached by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. “Brevis, in particular, with the form he’s in, is absolute hot property, and given he’s from Pretoria, it would be a huge boost for the Capitals if they managed to sign him.”

“It would be even more special if they paired him with another local talent, but that all depends on affordability. There are so many permutations and calculations in play, especially when it comes to assembling strong batting units, and that’s what makes the auction so fascinating,” added Morris.

Stephen Cook, the former South Africa player and currently SA20’s Head of Cricket Operations expressed his excitement about the new dynamics for the player auction, including removing the rookie draft and teams now mandated to sign a minimum of two Under-23 players in their final 19-player squad.

“The auction structure ensures teams remain balanced and competitive while also refreshing their squads with the best young talent and overseas stars. It’s a wonderful opportunity for franchises to invest in players, with each team allocated USD 2.3 million.”

“While some teams have retained more players than others, all must meet a minimum spend, and I expect most will get close to the cap. Auction day is always unpredictable, with strategies constantly evolving.”

“What’s new this season is the introduction of Right to Match (RTM) cards, which add an exciting dynamic. Another key change is the requirement for each squad to include two South African Under-23 players, a strong investment in youth and the future of South African cricket,” he concluded.