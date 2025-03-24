Marquez Targets Perfect Start to Asian Cup Qualifiers in Shillong

Shillong: The India senior men’s team will begin their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers final round campaign against Bangladesh at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday.

The other two teams in Group A, Singapore and Hong Kong, will also face each other on Tuesday. With only the group winners qualifying for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia, the margin for error is slim. India head coach Manolo Marquez has labeled the qualifiers as “six finals.”

Marquez Emphasizes Importance of First Match

“The first game is always important. It’s a short competition, and only the top team qualifies for the tournament,” said Marquez during the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“There are six games, and we need to finish first. We want to get the maximum points possible to qualify for Saudi Arabia.”

India’s Preparation: A Confidence-Boosting Win

In preparation for the crucial qualifier, India played a friendly against the Maldives last Wednesday, securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory. This win marked Marquez’s first as the national team head coach, with Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, and Sunil Chhetri finding the net. Chhetri also marked his return to the national team with his 95th international goal.

Commenting on Chhetri’s return and his goal-scoring performance, Marquez said, “Sunil is a legend in Indian football and the top scorer of the season. We had problems scoring in my first few games, but not in creating chances. I think he’s a great addition for us.”

Sandesh Jhingan Praises Chhetri’s Impact

Defender Sandesh Jhingan, who joined Marquez in the press conference, expressed the team’s expectations from Chhetri, saying, “We’re always expecting him to score goals. He’s got 95 of them. We’re happy to have him back. With the quality he has, he’s a threat to every team, not just Bangladesh.”

“We know that whenever India plays Bangladesh, it’s going to be a match full of high intensity, passion, and adrenaline. We’re focused on getting our result,” added the 31-year-old.

Marquez Downplays FIFA Rankings, Focuses on Bangladesh’s Strength

Despite India being ranked 126th and Bangladesh 185th in the FIFA Rankings, Marquez stated that rankings don’t reflect the quality of the teams. He also highlighted the inclusion of midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who has been playing in the Premier League, as a boost for Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh have very good players. They’ve had the same coach (Javier Cabrera) for the last three years with the same philosophy. Most of the players are the same since they played against Maldives last November. Continuity is important,” Marquez said.

“Hamza, obviously, is a good player who was playing in the Premier League. I think it’s good for not just Bangladesh, but Asian football that such players are playing for the national team. I feel that the teammates will be very motivated to play with him.”

Bangladesh Coach and Captain Express Confidence

Bangladesh head coach Javier Cabrera, a Spaniard like Marquez, shared his excitement ahead of the game, saying, “I think it’s going to be a very exciting game. We are very motivated. The team has been training and working hard for 24 days already, which is a long time. We are confident, stronger than ever, and expect a tight game. Hopefully, we will make things very difficult for India.”

Bangladesh captain and midfielder Jamal Bhuyan, who formerly played for Mohammedan Sporting in the I-League, added, “It feels good to be back in India. I have good memories here, so, of course, I’m excited for tomorrow’s match. We know it’s going to be hard, but we’ll give our best.”

Where to Watch

The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar and telecast on Star Sports 3.