Telangana Govt Extends ₹1 Lakh Marriage Incentive to Couples with Disabilities

In a significant move towards supporting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, the Government of Telangana has announced the extension of the Marriage Incentive Award Scheme to include marriages between two individuals with disabilities. As per the G.O.Ms.No.7 dated May 19, 2025, eligible couples will now receive a cash incentive of ₹1,00,000, to be issued in the name of the wife.

Existing Scheme Expanded for Inclusivity

Previously, the scheme only covered marriages between a person with a disability and a non-disabled individual. The incentive was first introduced via G.O.Ms.No.165 in 1985 and later enhanced from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000 through G.O.Ms.No.2 issued in 2018.

However, based on the recommendations from the Director of the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens and Transgender Persons, the scheme has now been expanded to support marriages where both individuals have disabilities.

Empowerment Through Financial Support

The government order emphasizes that this extension aims to offer financial support to such couples and promote their family well-being. The incentive will be applicable from the date of the order and disbursed directly in the name of the wife.

Implementation Responsibility Assigned

The Director of the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons has been directed to take necessary steps for the implementation of the revised scheme. The order was issued with the concurrence of the Finance (EBS.III) Department.

A Step Toward Disability-Inclusive Welfare

This decision marks another progressive step by the Telangana government in recognizing and addressing the social and economic challenges faced by persons with disabilities. The state continues to build on its welfare initiatives for vulnerable and marginalized communities.