Marriage Muhurat June 2025: Only 5 Auspicious Dates Before a 4-Month Break Begins

As the sixth month of the Gregorian calendar approaches, wedding season in India is seeing a brief window of opportunity. According to renowned Tirupati astrologer Dr. Krishna Kumar Bhargava, June 2025 offers only five auspicious wedding dates, all falling within the first week of the month. After that, couples will have to wait nearly 145 days—until November 2025—for the next set of favorable dates.

Here are the five shubh muhurat (auspicious timings) for marriage in June 2025:

📅 June 2, Monday

Muhurat: 08:21 AM to 08:34 PM

08:21 AM to 08:34 PM Nakshatra: Magha

Magha Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Saptami

📅 June 4, Wednesday

Muhurat: 08:29 AM to June 5 at 05:23 AM

08:29 AM to June 5 at 05:23 AM Nakshatra: Uttaraphalguni and Hasta

Uttaraphalguni and Hasta Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Navami, Dashami

Jyeshtha Shukla Navami, Dashami Yoga: Ravi Yoga (All Day)

Ravi Yoga (All Day) Siddhi Yog: June 5, 03:35 AM to 05:23 AM

📅 June 5, Thursday

Muhurat: 05:23 AM to 09:14 AM

05:23 AM to 09:14 AM Nakshatra: Hasta

Hasta Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami

Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami Yoga: Ravi Yoga (All Day)

📅 June 7, Saturday

Muhurat: 09:40 AM to 11:18 AM

09:40 AM to 11:18 AM Nakshatra: Swati

Swati Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Dwadashi

Jyeshtha Shukla Dwadashi Yoga: Dwipushkar Yoga: 05:23 AM to 09:40 AM Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 09:40 AM to June 8, 05:23 AM



📅 June 8, Sunday

Muhurat: 12:18 PM to 12:42 PM

12:18 PM to 12:42 PM Nakshatra: Vishakha, Swati

Vishakha, Swati Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Trayodashi

No Marriage Muhurat After June 8 Till November

After June 8, there will be no auspicious wedding muhurat until November 2, 2025. This is due to the onset of Chaturmas, a four-month sacred period in the Hindu calendar when all auspicious and celebratory functions, including marriages, are paused.

No muhurat between: June 9 to November 1, 2025

June 9 to November 1, 2025 Duration without muhurat: 145 days

Marriage Muhurat in November and December 2025

Weddings will resume in November 2025, which offers a packed schedule of 14 auspicious marriage dates, followed by 3 more in December.

✅ November 2025 Marriage Muhurats:

2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, 30

✅ December 2025 Marriage Muhurats:

4, 5, 6

Final Word

Couples planning to get married in 2025 should note that June offers limited opportunities, and after that, there’s a long wait. It’s advisable to plan well in advance, especially if you’re targeting wedding venues, vendors, or rituals during the peak November–December wedding season.