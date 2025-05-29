Marriage Muhurat June 2025: Only 5 Auspicious Dates Before a 4-Month Break Begins
As the sixth month of the Gregorian calendar approaches, wedding season in India is seeing a brief window of opportunity. According to renowned Tirupati astrologer Dr. Krishna Kumar Bhargava, June 2025 offers only five auspicious wedding dates, all falling within the first week of the month. After that, couples will have to wait nearly 145 days—until November 2025—for the next set of favorable dates.
Table of Contents
Auspicious Marriage Dates in June 2025
Here are the five shubh muhurat (auspicious timings) for marriage in June 2025:
📅 June 2, Monday
- Muhurat: 08:21 AM to 08:34 PM
- Nakshatra: Magha
- Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Saptami
📅 June 4, Wednesday
- Muhurat: 08:29 AM to June 5 at 05:23 AM
- Nakshatra: Uttaraphalguni and Hasta
- Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Navami, Dashami
- Yoga: Ravi Yoga (All Day)
- Siddhi Yog: June 5, 03:35 AM to 05:23 AM
📅 June 5, Thursday
- Muhurat: 05:23 AM to 09:14 AM
- Nakshatra: Hasta
- Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Dashami
- Yoga: Ravi Yoga (All Day)
📅 June 7, Saturday
- Muhurat: 09:40 AM to 11:18 AM
- Nakshatra: Swati
- Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Dwadashi
- Yoga:
- Dwipushkar Yoga: 05:23 AM to 09:40 AM
- Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: 09:40 AM to June 8, 05:23 AM
📅 June 8, Sunday
- Muhurat: 12:18 PM to 12:42 PM
- Nakshatra: Vishakha, Swati
- Tithi: Jyeshtha Shukla Trayodashi
No Marriage Muhurat After June 8 Till November
After June 8, there will be no auspicious wedding muhurat until November 2, 2025. This is due to the onset of Chaturmas, a four-month sacred period in the Hindu calendar when all auspicious and celebratory functions, including marriages, are paused.
- No muhurat between: June 9 to November 1, 2025
- Duration without muhurat: 145 days
Marriage Muhurat in November and December 2025
Weddings will resume in November 2025, which offers a packed schedule of 14 auspicious marriage dates, followed by 3 more in December.
✅ November 2025 Marriage Muhurats:
2, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, 30
✅ December 2025 Marriage Muhurats:
4, 5, 6
Final Word
Couples planning to get married in 2025 should note that June offers limited opportunities, and after that, there’s a long wait. It’s advisable to plan well in advance, especially if you’re targeting wedding venues, vendors, or rituals during the peak November–December wedding season.