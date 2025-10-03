Hyderabad

Masiulla Khan Criticizes Congress for Neglecting Waqf Issues, Urges Muslim Community to Support BRS

Speaking at Sheikpeta Majid today, former Waqf Board Chairman Masiulla Khan launched a sharp criticism against the Congress government, accusing it of neglecting the interests of the Muslim community.

3 October 2025
Khan alleged that Congress has imposed restrictions on numerous Muslim prayer sites across the state and has failed to support the passage of any Waqf-related legislation. Expressing his frustration, he said the community continues to face hurdles in protecting its religious and charitable properties.

Highlighting the importance of the forthcoming elections, Khan called upon the Muslim community to back the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, asserting that only BRS can safeguard their rights and address longstanding issues effectively.

