Mass Marriage program a step against dowry, promotes social equality: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, said that the Uttar Pradesh government has successfully facilitated 3.84 lakh marriages under its Mass Marriage programme in the last seven years with the number expected to exceed 4 lakhs by the end of this session.

Addressing a gathering at a mass marriage ceremony held on the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited premises, Yogi said that the state government’s mass marriage program, organized by the Social Welfare Department, symbolizes both social equality and a strong stand against the dowry system, a deeply ingrained social ill.

He said that the programme is inclusive, with no restrictions based on caste, religion, region, or language. “Hindus, Muslims, and followers of other faiths are all uniting in marriage according to their respective traditions. The program also serves as a government-led campaign against dowry, child marriage, and untouchability”, he said.

At the ceremony, 1,200 couples, including Hindus and Muslims, were married. CM Yogi praised the couples for setting an example by not accepting or giving dowry, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring that no daughter remains unmarried due to dowry.

The CM said that good governance leads to positive changes. He mentioned key initiatives launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, free LPG connections, and individual toilets in every village to protect women’s dignity

Additionally, free ration and housing were provided to those in need, and Ayushman cards were issued to ensure medical treatment coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh. CM Yogi emphasized that, before these initiatives, the lack of toilets and the harmful smoke from wood and coal stoves compromised women’s dignity and health.

“With LPG cylinders now available in every home, this issue has been resolved, and the government also provides free cylinders during Diwali and Holi”, he said.

Yogi said that the government’s welfare measures, such as the establishment of Atal Residential Schools offering free education to workers’ children and the provision of an annual pension of Rs 12,000 to one crore people, including the destitute and disabled, benefit all sections of society. Under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, a package of Rs 25,000 is being provided to empower 20 lakh daughters.

Yogi, who attended the ceremony along with several public representatives, called the mass marriage programme a grand festival. He said that, while it is rare for him to attend individual weddings, this event was unique, with the administration personally inviting the couples.

At the ceremony, the CM blessed the newlyweds and presented gift kits to ten couples. He also visited the main pavilion to inspect the arrangements and extended his best wishes to the newlyweds and their families. Noticing children among the baraatis, CM Yogi smiled and handed out chocolates with blessings.