Mass Polio Immunization Drive Successfully Conducted at Showkath Nagar PHC, Banjara Hills

As part of the Government of India and Government of Telangana’s National Polio Immunization Initiative, a large-scale Polio Drive was successfully conducted at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Showkath Nagar, Banjara Hills.

The program was organized under the supervision of Dr. Vijaya Narmala, SPHO – Sriramnagar UHNC, and the in-charge Medical Officer of Showkath Nagar PHC, Dr. Ayesha Begum, with the active participation of healthcare staff and community health workers.

During this intensive campaign, more than 4,000 children under the jurisdiction of Showkath Nagar PHC were administered the oral polio vaccine as part of the national mission to keep India polio-free.

As part of the drive, Dr. Ayesha Begum and her medical team personally visited high-risk and underserved areas, ensuring that no child was left unvaccinated. Their dedicated outreach efforts helped achieve complete immunization coverage in the community.

Dr. Vijaya Narmala and Dr. Ayesha Begum appreciated the cooperation of parents and volunteers, emphasizing the importance of continued community participation in government immunization programs to safeguard the health and future of every child