Massive Building Collapse: 3 Dead, 17 Trapped Under Debris

Kodakara, Kerala: In a tragic incident early this morning, a two-storey old building collapsed in Kerala’s Kodakara Panchayat area around 6 AM, leading to the death of three migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh.

Victims Identified as Uttar Pradesh Migrants

The deceased have been identified as:

Rupel (21)

Rahul (19)

Aleem (30)

All three were reportedly migrant laborers from Uttar Pradesh, who died on the spot due to the massive collapse.

Rescue Operation Underway; 17 Still Feared Trapped

According to local sources, 17 more individuals are feared to be trapped under the debris. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with local police and fire units, have launched an intensive rescue operation.

District Officials and Police Supervising the Relief Work

Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian and local MLA K.K. Ramachandran are overseeing the relief efforts.

Chalakudy DYSP P.C. Bijukumar, along with officials from Kodakara and Puthukkad police stations, are coordinating the rescue with fire and NDRF personnel.

Bodies Shifted for Post-Mortem

The deceased bodies have been shifted to the Kodakara Government Hospital for post-mortem formalities. Officials continue to monitor the situation as operations proceed under challenging weather conditions.

Monsoon Rains Wreaking Havoc in Kerala

Kerala has been experiencing relentless monsoon rainfall, which is believed to have weakened the structural integrity of many old buildings in the region. Authorities have been urging residents in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer shelters.