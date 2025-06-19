Massive Demolition Drive Planned in Jalpally: Over 100 Illegal Homes Marked Inside FTL Zone!

Hyderabad: Authorities are preparing for a large-scale demolition drive in Jalpally, targeting illegal constructions built on the Full Tank Level (FTL) zone of Yerra Kunta (Cheruvu). The move comes in the wake of a recent court order aimed at protecting and restoring natural water bodies.

Survey Reveals 100–150 Illegal Structures

A joint team from the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) and the Irrigation Department conducted a comprehensive field survey to identify encroachments. During the inspection, officials identified between 100 and 150 residential structures that have been illegally built within the lake’s designated FTL boundary.

Demarcation of FTL Limits Begins

To mark the seriousness of the upcoming action, authorities have begun painting the FTL boundary lines directly on the compound walls of the encroaching houses. This move serves as a formal notice to residents, signaling that demolition is imminent.

Residents Face Uncertainty Amid Eviction Fears

The identified households are now facing uncertainty and fear of displacement. Many residents claim to have been living in the area for years, some even decades. However, the administration maintains that these constructions violate environmental norms and pose a serious threat to flood management.

Part of Larger Effort to Reclaim Lakes and Prevent Flooding

This demolition drive is part of a broader initiative by the Telangana government to restore water bodies across Hyderabad and prevent urban flooding. Officials emphasize that reclaiming lakes is essential for maintaining ecological balance and protecting the city from future natural disasters.