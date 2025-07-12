Massive Fire Breaks Out at Sadar Bazar Near Qutub Chowk; 15 Fire Engines Deployed

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out on Saturday in a shopping complex located in the bustling Sadar Bazar area of Delhi. The fire reportedly started in the shops on the first floor of the complex and quickly spread, leading to thick plumes of smoke blanketing the surrounding areas.

Firefighting Teams Rush to Spot with 15 Engines

Upon receiving the alert from local residents, fire department officials promptly reached the scene with 15 fire engines to control the blaze. Intense efforts are ongoing to extinguish the flames and prevent further spread to adjacent buildings.

Daytime Fire Helps in Avoiding Major Casualties

Sadar Bazar Federation Chairman Paramjeet Singh said that the fire broke out during the daytime, which allowed for quicker evacuation and emergency response. “If this had happened at night, the damage could have been far worse,” he added.

One Firefighter Injured; No Civilians Trapped

While no civilians were reported trapped inside the complex, one firefighter sustained injuries during the operation. He is currently receiving medical attention, officials confirmed.

Investigation Underway to Ascertain Cause

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities have launched a formal investigation to assess the reasons behind the incident. Preliminary reports suggest that an electrical short circuit or a spark in one of the commercial units could be the reason.