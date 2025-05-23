Massive Fire Breaks Out at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: A major fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (Vizag Steel Plant) in the SMS-2 (Steel Melting Shop-2) unit, triggering panic among workers and local residents. Firefighting teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert and are actively working to control the blaze.

Flames Erupt in SMS-2 Unit

According to initial reports, the fire started in the SMS-2 section of the plant, where molten steel operations are carried out. Eyewitnesses reported seeing large flames and thick smoke billowing from the facility. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Firefighters Rush to the Spot

Upon receiving the information, fire department teams swiftly reached the site and began efforts to extinguish the flames. Fire tenders were deployed, and personnel are making all efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to other critical areas of the plant.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

No Casualties Reported Yet

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. Plant authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and an official statement is expected soon. Safety protocols have been activated, and workers in the affected areas were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Also Read: Liquor Case a Sham to Weaken Charges Against Chandrababu Naidu: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. Preliminary findings suggest a possible technical malfunction, but confirmation is awaited.

Concerns Over Industrial Safety

This incident has raised renewed concerns about industrial safety measures at major public sector units like Vizag Steel Plant. Local leaders and worker unions have demanded a thorough inquiry and stronger fire safety protocols.