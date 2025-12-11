Massive Fire Erupts at SPR Hills Ground in Rahmath Nagar; Cars and Auto Rickshaw Destroyed

A sudden fire broke out at SPR Hills Ground in Rahmath Nagar, causing panic among residents as flames quickly spread across the area. The incident, reported on Thursday, resulted in three cars and an auto rickshaw being completely gutted, while several nearby parked vehicles also suffered damage.

Locals Shocked as Flames Intensify

Witnesses described the scene as alarming, as the fire raged for several minutes before emergency services arrived. Residents rushed out of their homes in fear as smoke filled the locality.

Also Read: Junaid Baharmoos Murder Case, Rein Bazaar Police Arrest 6 Accused, Hunt Continues for Others

Key details from the incident include:

Three cars burned beyond repair

One auto rickshaw reduced to ashes

Fire spread toward other parked vehicles

Locals immediately alerted police and fire services

Fire Brigade Brings Flames Under Control

Firefighters reached the area quickly and worked to extinguish the flames, preventing further destruction. Their swift response ensured that the fire did not spread to nearby houses or commercial structures.

Meanwhile, police cordoned off the site and assisted in evacuating locals to ensure their safety.

According to initial suspicion, a man possibly under the influence of marijuana may have set fire to garbage, which then escalated into a major blaze. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding areas to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and residents expressed relief after the fire was controlled.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

The Rahmath Nagar SPR Hills Ground fire incident, which destroyed multiple vehicles and caused panic among residents, is now under detailed investigation by the police. Munsif News 24×7 will continue to update readers on new developments surrounding the cause of the fire and safety measures in the area.