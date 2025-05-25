Massive Human Chain Protest Erupts in Hyderabad Against Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Hyderabad: A massive wave of protests swept across Hyderabad as hundreds of people formed human chains at various key locations to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025. The demonstrations, organized under the banner of #SaveWaqf, witnessed participation from community leaders, activists, and concerned citizens.

Human Chains at Rajendra Nagar, Charminar

Protesters gathered in large numbers at Pillar No. 212 in Rajendra Nagar, raising slogans like “Waqf Bachao,” “Dastoor Bachao,” and “Hindustan Zindabad.” A powerful human chain was also formed at the historic Charminar, attracting attention from across the city.

The protesters emphasized that the amendment bill threatens the sanctity and autonomy of Waqf properties, which are meant for community welfare.

Akbaruddin Owaisi Joins Protest at Owaisi Hospital

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi joined the protest outside Owaisi Hospital, lending his voice to the opposition against the bill. Speaking to the gathering, he called the bill “unconstitutional and unjust,” urging the government to withdraw it immediately.

Support from Mehdipatnam and Nampally MLAs

The protests saw political backing from local representatives, with MLAs from Mehdipatnam and Nampally expressing solidarity with the demonstrators. They criticized the proposed amendments, claiming they infringe on minority rights and Waqf autonomy.

United Call to Protect Waqf and Constitutional Rights

Protesters united under the shared cause of defending constitutional rights and preserving the sanctity of Waqf institutions. The message was clear — any move to dilute Waqf protections will be met with democratic resistance.

Organizers have hinted at more protests in the coming days if the bill is not rolled back. The demand remains firm: withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.