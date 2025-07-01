Hyderabad: Massive Police Presence at Balkampet: CP CV Anand Reviews Kalyanotsavam Security

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing annual Kalyanotsavam celebrations at the Balkampet Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple, Hyderabad Police Commissioner and DGP, Mr. CV Anand, IPS, visited the temple on Tuesday to review the arrangements and ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

CP Reviews Security Setup at the Temple

During his visit, CP CV Anand offered prayers to the deity and personally inspected the security and crowd management measures in place. He emphasized that the safety and comfort of devotees attending the grand celebrations were of utmost priority.

“Devotees Can Attend Without Worry”: CP CV Anand

Speaking to the media, he stated, “We have taken all necessary precautions and deployed comprehensive security arrangements to ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees. They can participate in the festivities and offer prayers without any fear or inconvenience.”

Multi-Department Coordination Ensures Smooth Celebrations

Senior police officials and teams from various departments are working in close coordination to manage crowd flow, monitor traffic, and maintain law and order. Surveillance systems and on-ground monitoring have also been strengthened to prevent any untoward incidents.

Appeal for Cooperation from Devotees

CP CV Anand urged devotees to cooperate with the police and maintain discipline to ensure a peaceful and spiritually enriching environment throughout the celebrations.

Top Officials Present at the Review

The inspection was attended by several high-ranking officers, including:

Mr. Vikram Singh Mann, IPS – Addl. CP (Law & Order)

– Addl. CP (Law & Order) Mr. D. Joel Davis, IPS – Joint CP (Traffic)

– Joint CP (Traffic) Mr. Rahul Hegde, IPS – DCP (Traffic)

– DCP (Traffic) Mr. Vijay Kumar, IPS – DCP (West Zone)

– DCP (West Zone) Ms. K. Apoorva Rao, IPS – DCP (Special Branch)

– DCP (Special Branch) Ms. Rakshita Krishnamurthy, IPS – DCP (Headquarters)

Their collective efforts have contributed to a well-organized and safe environment for the Yellamma Kalyanotsavam festivities.