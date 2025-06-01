Massive Protest Held in Hyderabad Against ‘Black Law’ on Waqf

A large-scale public protest was organized at Dharna Chowk, Hyderabad, under the banner of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), demanding the immediate repeal of the recently enacted Waqf-related law, which protesters described as a “black law.”

“Protest Will Continue Until the Law is Repealed”

Addressing the gathering, AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani declared, “The protest will continue until the black law on Waqf is withdrawn.” His sentiments were echoed by AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, who delivered a powerful speech stating, “The government will have to take back the black law on Waqf.”

Leaders Demand Repeal of Controversial Waqf Legislation

Speaking at the protest, religious scholars and political leaders criticized the central government for what they termed as interference in Waqf affairs. They alleged the new law undermines the autonomy and sanctity of Waqf institutions and demanded its rollback in the interest of the Muslim community.

Strong Public Participation at Dharna Chowk

The protest witnessed strong participation from the public, signaling widespread discontent over the new legislation. Protesters carried placards and chanted slogans demanding justice and the preservation of Waqf properties.

"Jab tak Waqf ka kaala qanoon wapas nahi liya jaata, ehtijaaj jaari rahega."



All India Muslim Personal Law Board ke zer-e-ehtemaam, Hyderabad ke Dharna Chowk par munaqid protest public meeting mein awaam ne bade paimane par shirkat karke apna ehtijaaj darj karaya.



Cross-Community Support for the Protest

Notably, the event also saw participation from leaders across political and religious lines. AIMIM General Secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, local MLAs, Corporators, and members from other faith communities were also present, standing in solidarity with the cause.

The protest marks a significant moment in the ongoing resistance against changes to Waqf governance. The AIMPLB has indicated that demonstrations will intensify if the government does not respond to their demands.