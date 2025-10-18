Massive Response to BC Bandh: BRS Leaders Join Call for 42% Reservation

Telangana witnessed a near-total shutdown on Friday as the ‘Bandh for Justice’ organised by Backward Class (BC) associations demanding 42% reservation brought normal life to a halt. The strike drew massive participation across the state, with shops, schools, and offices remaining closed and vehicular movement coming to a standstill on major highways and city roads.

The bandh saw an unprecedented response from the public, cutting across party lines and social groups. In Hyderabad, several rallies and sit-in protests were held at key junctions, with leaders and activists from different political organisations joining the agitation in solidarity.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) threw its full weight behind the movement. Former ministers T. Srinivas Yadav, Gangula Kamalakar, and V. Srinivas Goud led a massive procession from Telangana Bhavan to RTC Cross Roads, where protesters raised slogans demanding the immediate implementation of the 42% quota for BCs. They were accompanied by Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal, former MLA Dasari Vinay Bhaskar, and Manne Govardhan Reddy, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Gangula Kamalakar alleged that both the Congress and the BJP were working hand-in-hand to “deceive” the backward communities. He stressed that the demand for enhanced BC reservation must be secured through a constitutional amendment and warned of severe political repercussions if the rights of BCs continued to be ignored.

Echoing a similar sentiment, V. Srinivas Goud slammed the ruling Congress for failing to honour its pre-poll promises. “The so-called Kamareddy Declaration was nothing but a political gimmick. The High Court’s stay order has unmasked their duplicity,” he said. Goud accused both the central and state governments of misleading the people with “fake GOs and hollow assurances,” claiming that those in power had become part of the problem rather than finding a solution.

The bandh saw overwhelming participation across Nalgonda, Warangal, and other districts. In Nalgonda, political leaders from multiple parties joined hands to lead rallies, while private institutions and commercial establishments shut down in support. Vehicular movement came to a grinding halt as roads wore a deserted look.

In Warangal, BC community representatives led marches through major streets, while buses stayed off the roads and banks suspended their operations.

By evening, it was evident that the bandh had achieved its intended impact — sending a powerful message of unity among BC communities and intensifying pressure on the government to act on their long-pending demand for 42% reservation. The show of strength highlighted growing discontent and indicated that the movement could evolve into a larger political challenge in the coming weeks.