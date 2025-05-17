Massive Tiranga Rally Held in Hyderabad to Celebrate Success of Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: In a powerful expression of patriotism and solidarity, a grand Tiranga Rally was held at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday evening to celebrate the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Top Leaders, Celebrities Join the Patriotic March

The rally drew participation from high-profile personalities, including former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, former Governor Vidyasagar Rao, and several celebrities from the Telugu film industry. Their presence underscored the event’s significance and the widespread support for the Indian armed forces.

Citizens from All Walks of Life Unite for the Nation

The event saw massive turnout from doctors, lawyers, teachers, NCC cadets, army veterans, karate students, women’s organizations, and students from schools across Hyderabad. The rally stood as a symbol of national unity beyond political lines.

Patriotic Chants and Flag-Waving at Iconic Locations

The Tiranga Rally commenced at the Dr. B R Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund, passed through the Secretariat Junction, and concluded at the Swami Vivekananda statue. Chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, participants carried the Tricolour with pride and enthusiasm.

A Tribute to Armed Forces and a Reminder of National Unity

The event served both as a tribute to Operation Sindoor’s success and as a reminder of the unity and resilience of the Indian people. It highlighted the public’s unwavering support for the armed forces and the nation’s resolve in the face of terrorism.