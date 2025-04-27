Massive Traffic Jam on ORR: Vehicles Stuck for Kilometers

A massive traffic jam has occurred near the Ghatkesar Toll Plaza on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad, causing severe disruptions for commuters. This traffic bottleneck has been primarily caused by the large number of vehicles heading towards Warangal for the Rajotsava celebrations organized by the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi).

Reports indicate that vehicles have been stuck in a traffic jam for several kilometers, with the situation growing increasingly frustrating for drivers. Upon receiving information about the congestion, the traffic police immediately arrived at the scene and are working to clear the jam and restore normalcy on the roads.

Warangal Rajotsava Celebrations Set for Grand Success

Meanwhile, the preparations for the 25th anniversary celebrations of the formation of Warangal district are in full swing in Elkathurthi, Hanmakonda. The BRS party is leaving no stone unturned in making this event a grand success, as it celebrates a historic milestone in the state’s political landscape.

This Rajotsava event is of significant importance to the ruling BRS party, and its leadership, especially Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), is giving it high priority. KCR is expected to address the gathering at the event, where political leaders and party members have been eagerly discussing what his speech will contain.

What to Expect from KCR’s Speech at Warangal Rajotsava?

With the event approaching, speculation is rife about what KCR’s speech will entail. Party members and followers are eager to hear the messages he will convey, both to his supporters and the general public. His words are expected to provide direction to the party leadership and its cadre, shaping the political discourse as the state looks ahead to future challenges.