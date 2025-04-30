Massive Transfers of Inspectors in Hyderabad City

Hyderabad: In a major administrative reshuffle, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Anand has ordered the transfer of 147 inspectors across the city. The move comes as part of efforts to improve policing efficiency and strengthen law and order.

New Inspectors Appointed for 42 Police Stations

As part of the transfer exercise, new inspectors have been appointed to 42 different police stations. This decision aims to bring fresh energy and leadership to key police stations and enhance public service delivery at the ground level.

Transfers Also in Traffic Police Stations

In addition to law and order police stations, several traffic police stations have also witnessed the transfer and appointment of new inspectors. The shake-up in the traffic wing is intended to address growing challenges in managing traffic congestion and road safety in the city.

The Hyderabad Police Commissionerate stated that these transfers are routine administrative measures meant to ensure better policing and effective management across all divisions.