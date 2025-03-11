Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Moscow, Sparking Fires and Disruption

On the night of March 11, 2025, Moscow and its surrounding regions were rocked by what Russian authorities have described as the largest Ukrainian drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale war. Dozens of drones struck Moscow and multiple neighboring districts in the early hours, triggering explosions, fires, and widespread damage.

Devastation Across Moscow and Surrounding Areas

The drone strikes began around 3 a.m. local time, with residents reporting intense booms and flashes lighting up the skyline. The barrage of drones overwhelmed Russia’s air defenses, leaving destruction in several districts. The damage included residential buildings being hit, fires breaking out, and windows being shattered in high-rise apartments.

Moscow’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, confirmed that air defense systems were activated, but many drones managed to breach these defenses. In the Domodedovo and Vidnoye districts, intercepted drones left debris that struck apartment buildings. In Ramenskoye, seven upper-floor apartments were damaged, and in Chornogolovka, wreckage from drones was recovered near a residential neighborhood.

The regional governor, Andrei Vorobyov, confirmed one death and three injuries as a result of the attack.

Transportation and Infrastructure Disrupted

In addition to the damage to residential areas, critical infrastructure and transportation systems were also impacted. Flights at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports were temporarily suspended, and train services near Domodedovo station were halted for several hours due to damaged railway tracks.

A fire also broke out at an industrial site, though further details about the location and the extent of the damage remain unclear.

Air Defense Systems Overwhelmed by Drones

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that it intercepted 337 drones overnight. Among the intercepted drones, 91 were reported over Moscow and the surrounding areas, while 126 were over Kursk, 38 over Bryansk, and dozens more over Belgorod, Ryazan, and Voronezh. Despite these claims, the scale of damage and the footage shared on social media suggest that many drones were able to evade or overwhelm air defense systems, likely due to limitations in electronic warfare capabilities or saturation tactics.

Ukrainian Drones Target Key Russian Energy Facility

In another blow to Russian infrastructure, Ukrainian drones struck the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region, an important energy facility owned by Rosneft, Russia’s state-run oil company. Local residents reported explosions, and Russian Telegram channels shared images of the attack. The refinery is one of several strategic energy facilities targeted by Ukraine in recent months.

Heightened Concerns Over Russia’s Air Defense Capabilities

The latest attack on Moscow has raised fresh concerns about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defense systems in defending against coordinated drone assaults. With drones overwhelming the defenses, the attack has highlighted vulnerabilities in Russia’s infrastructure, particularly in areas critical to the war effort.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to see new developments, with both sides utilizing advanced military technology to target critical infrastructure. The scale of these attacks, particularly in urban areas like Moscow, underscores the increasing severity and unpredictability of the conflict.

As Russia contemplates the aftermath of this devastating drone attack, both sides remain on high alert. With Ukrainian forces proving capable of breaching Russian defenses and targeting key infrastructure, the war shows no signs of slowing down, leaving residents and authorities to brace for potential future assaults.