IPL Match Between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals Called Off Amid Pakistan Attacks

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, was called off midway on Thursday night following escalating security concerns in light of cross-border attacks by Pakistan in parts of Punjab.

Stadium Evacuated Amid Intelligence Alerts

As reports of explosions and drone activity emerged from regions near Pathankot and Amritsar, the BCCI and IPL authorities swiftly moved to suspend the match and evacuate both teams from the stadium as a precautionary measure. Intelligence inputs suggested a potential threat in border-adjacent areas, prompting the decision.

BCCI Confirms Match Abandonment, Cites Public Safety

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said:

“Due to unforeseen security circumstances arising from cross-border hostilities in Punjab, the IPL match between PBKS and DC has been abandoned. The safety of players, staff, and fans remains our top priority.”

Tensions Escalate After Operation Sindoor

The match cancellation comes amid high alert across northern India, following Indian airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under Operation Sindoor, which have led to retaliatory shelling and drone activity from Pakistan across the Line of Control and near border regions in Punjab.

No Rescheduling Announced Yet

While fans expressed disappointment over the sudden cancellation, authorities have emphasized the need for vigilance during a volatile situation. No rescheduling has been announced as of yet, and further decisions will be taken after reviewing the security situation.