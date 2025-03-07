Matt Henry Doubtful for Champions Trophy Final Against India

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is doubtful for the Champions Trophy final against India due to a shoulder niggle. However, coach Gary Stead remains optimistic about his recovery before the crucial match on Sunday.

Henry’s Impact in the Tournament

Henry has been in excellent form, leading the tournament’s wicket-takers with 10 scalps, including a standout 5/42 against India in the group stage. The 33-year-old sustained the injury during the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

Coach Stead on Henry’s Injury

Stead provided an update on Henry’s condition, stating that while the injury was painful, the pacer managed to continue bowling.

“Matt obviously landed on his shoulder, and it was pretty uncomfortable. I guess the positive thing from our perspective is that he got back out there to bowl. We’ve had some scans done on him,” Stead told reporters on Friday.

Hope for Recovery Before Final

Despite the uncertainty, New Zealand’s management is giving Henry every opportunity to be fit for the final.

“We’re going to give him every chance to be playing in this match, so still a little bit unknown at this stage. He’s obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder, but yeah, hopefully, he will be okay,” Stead said.

New Zealand has lost only one match in the tournament so far—against India. Henry’s availability for the final could be a crucial factor as the Kiwis aim for their first Champions Trophy title.