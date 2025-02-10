Matthew Humphreys Stars with Six Wickets as Ireland Defeats Zimbabwe by 63 Runs in One-Off Test

Bulawayo: Spinner Matthew Humphreys delivered a career-best performance, taking figures of 6-57, to help Ireland secure a 63-run victory over Zimbabwe on the final day of their one-off Test at Queens Sports Club on Monday.

Starting day five with Zimbabwe at 183/7, Ireland wrapped up the match in just 18.3 overs as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 228. This victory marked Ireland’s first-ever hat-trick of wins in Test cricket since gaining international Test status.

Wessley Madhevere’s Lone Battle for Zimbabwe

Wessley Madhevere fought valiantly for Zimbabwe, scoring an impressive 84 off 195 balls, but once he was dismissed and Newman Nyamhuri was trapped lbw by Humphreys, Zimbabwe’s hopes of a successful chase began to fade.

Humphreys struck again in the 84th over with the new ball, taking Nyamhuri’s wicket and leaving Zimbabwe with little chance. Richard Ngarava added brief resistance but was dismissed by Andy McBrine after 39 balls, securing the win for Ireland.

Ireland’s Impressive Bowling and McBrine’s Key Contributions

Despite Zimbabwe’s status as favorites to chase down the 292-run target with two days left, Ireland’s disciplined bowling attack kept them in the game. The Irish team fought back after a tough start, having been reduced to 31/5 on day one.

Andy McBrine was named Player of the Match for his pivotal contributions of an unbeaten 90 in the first innings and four wickets throughout the game.

Upcoming ODI and T20I Series

Following this thrilling Test victory, Ireland and Zimbabwe will now face off in a three-match ODI series, followed by a series of three T20Is. The first ODI is scheduled to begin on February 14 in Harare.

Brief Scores:

Ireland : 260 & 298

: 260 & 298 Zimbabwe: 267 & 228 (Wesley Madhevere 84, Brian Bennett 45; Matthew Humphreys 6-57, Barry McCarthy 2-22)

Ireland won by 63 runs.