Maulana Tauqeer Raza urges Muslims to embrace their identity openly

New Delhi: In a sharp and candid interaction with IANS on Thursday, All India Muslim Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan responded to the recent controversy over Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav reportedly holding a political meeting inside the Parliament Mosque. He also weighed in on the QR code directive during the Kanwar Yatra and issues of identity and secularism.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: Akhilesh Yadav has reportedly held a meeting inside the Parliament Mosque along with his party MPs. Viral photos are also doing the rounds. What is your response?

Maulana Tauqeer Raza: I’ve also heard such claims and seen some of those photos. But personally, I don’t believe a meeting was held inside the mosque. It is quite possible that after coming out of Parliament, the imam there — who himself is an MP — may have invited them in for tea or snacks. As far as I understand, neither would the Imam permit any such meeting inside the mosque, nor is Akhilesh Yadav so naive as to conduct a political meeting there.

IANS: Do you think Akhilesh Yadav is trying to send a message that he stands with the Muslim community?

Maulana Tauqeer Raza: One’s actions reveal who truly stands with whom. If your deeds are righteous, you’ll be there for people when they need you. Merely standing in a mosque, wearing a cap, or draping a scarf does not mean anything. In fact, I despise the kind of Hindu who wears a Muslim cap just for show, and equally, the kind of Muslim who tries to deceive Hindus in the name of religious symbolism. True secularism is reflected through your actions. Stick firmly to your faith and befriend everyone — humanity teaches us that.

IANS: Do such images (of political leaders in mosques) boost the morale of Muslims?

Maulana Tauqeer Raza: When it comes to mosques, history tells us that during the freedom struggle against the British, our scholars and intellectuals had to meet secretly — often inside mosques. The mosques were used as hiding places during that resistance. But using mosques for political activity today is unacceptable. If any such meeting was held, I strongly condemn it. There can be no justification for using a place of worship for political purposes. I urge the Imam also to exercise utmost caution in such matters.

IANS: What is your take on the QR code directive during the Kanwar Yatra, which the Supreme Court has refused to stay for now?

Maulana Tauqeer Raza: I have always asked — why do we even need QR codes? If we are Muslims, our identity should reflect that with pride. If we are hiding our Muslim identity, it means we are ashamed of it. We don’t need people who are ashamed of being Muslim. We need those who proudly say, ‘Yes, I am a Muslim, and I am Indian.’ If you carry your identity with pride, there will be no need for QR codes or nameplates — you should be identifiable just by your appearance. The same goes for Hindus, too — any Hindu who hides his identity is also blameworthy.