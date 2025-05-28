Did a Mauritanian Hajj Flight Carrying 210 Pilgrims Crash in the Red Sea? The Truth Behind the Viral Posts

New Delhi: The Mauritanian government has firmly denied social media reports alleging that a Hajj flight carrying pilgrims crashed into the Red Sea. False claims circulated online stated that a Mauritanian flight crashed with over 210 pilgrims feared missing, with some unverified reports even suggesting the number was 220.

All Pilgrims Safely Arrived in Saudi Arabia

Director of Hajj Affairs at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Al-Wali Teh, clarified that all Mauritanian pilgrims had safely arrived in the holy land without incident. He dismissed the rumors as baseless and misleading.

Also Read: U.S. Halts New Student Visa Interviews Worldwide, Is America Closing Its Doors to Foreign Education?

Mauritania Airlines Issues Official Clarification

Mauritania Airlines also issued an official statement confirming that three Hajj flights were operated successfully for the 2025 Hajj season. The airline emphasized that all flights reached Saudi Arabia safely, and no technical or safety issues occurred.

A photo has been shared online claiming it shows a Mauritanian Hajj flight crash. However, the claim is false, and the photo has been online since at least 2018.#DAC0019 pic.twitter.com/yejO372avz — Data Analysis Center (@D_Analysis_Cent) May 28, 2025

Authorities Urge Public to Avoid Misinformation

Mauritanian officials urged citizens not to believe or spread unverified news, especially on social media. They further warned that legal action would be taken against individuals responsible for spreading false information regarding national air safety and public concern.